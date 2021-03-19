PELOTON says a child was killed after an ‘incident’ with a tread+ treadmill made by the company.

The company’s CEO has informed customers that a child has tragically been killed during an accident which involved a Peloton Tread+ treadmill. The CEO has reached out to customers and said, ‘I’m reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death.’

The company has shared a letter written for all Peloton treadmill owners and on Thursday it was shared to Pelo Buddy, which is a site dedicated to ‘unofficial tips, tricks & guide to your new Peloton!’

-- Advertisement --



CEO and co-founder John Foley shared the tragic news of the child’s death in the letter to owners of the company’s Tread+. Foley wrote, ‘While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,’

Although the company builds their products “with safety in mind” they have issued reminders on the necessity of ensuring that pets and children are kept away from exercise equipment, and that the treadmill has a safety key which should be removed after each workout.

Foley explained that, ‘We design and build all of our products with safety in mind,

‘But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help. This is especially true during what I hope is the final stretch of the pandemic where everyone is still at home.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Peloton Says a Child Was Killed After an ‘Incident’ with a Tread+ Treadmill”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.