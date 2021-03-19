PAYFIT aims to double its business in Spain during 2021 and increase its Spanish workforce by a staggering 25 percent.

The PayFit company is a digital human resources firm that has now been in business for five years, and it has the goal of making HR management simpler for SMEs across Europe. Currently the company supports over 5000 SMEs across the UK, Spain, France and Germany.

In Spain the company has 55 employees and it is hoped that this figure will soon rise to 77 employees located in Spain by the end of 2021. In total though the company has 550 staff, which are spread out across offices in London, Barcelona, Paris and Berlin.

Yoann Artus, Country Manager of PayFit speaking to Cinco Dias explained how the company have been able to help during the global coronavirus pandemic and make processes simpler for Spanish businesses.

Artus explained that, “during 2020 we have been able to automate the ERTE processes in a few weeks thanks to our platform, adapting almost in real time to the labour changes communicated by the government during the pandemic.

“In addition, by not having to spend so much time on these administrative tasks, HR departments have been able to focus on issues such as adapting to teleworking or support plans for the psychological health of their employees.”

