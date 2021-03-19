PATSY PALMER urges fans to ‘stop fighting’ over her GMB walk-off.

Patsy Palmer has urged her fans to remain calm after she told them to cease their bickering over her recent Good Morning Britain appearance and her walking off the show.

On Wednesday’s GMB show the former EastEnders star announced that she would be “doing a Piers Morgan” before hanging up on both Susanna Reid and Ben Shepherd. The show had used the tagline, “Addict to Wellness Guru”, which she took offence at as she had expected to be interviewed about the latest business venture that she is involved in.

She also did not appreciate the interview turning towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and eating up valuable time on TV.

Patsy took to social media to calm her fans and said, “Everyone stop arguing on here I can clear up your arguments.

“You have five mins to talk about exactly what they promise to talk about. If you have to start explaining yourself about something that shouldn’t be on there in the first place the interview is over! That’s one point cleared up.

“Second there’s no quote in any book that ever said ‘addict to wellness guru’ anywhere ever – that’s that point cleared up.

“Third I wasn’t on there to promote a book about anything. As human beings that are supposed to thrive and improve we should never be defined by our past not even by ourselves let alone anyone else.

“Fourth don’t fight each other, find each other and stand together to stop this from happening again and again. If you are fighting each other you are totally missing the point here.”

