One Person Dead In Head-On Collision In Spain’s Costa Blanca

ONE person dead and three more seriously injured in a head-on collision in Spain’s Costa Blanca

A 20-year-old girl sadly lost her life on Thursday, March 18 in a road traffic accident in Agost on Spain’s Costa Blanca. According to the Guardia Civil and the Provincial Fire Department who attended the scene, the victim’s sister and two other passengers were seriously injured in the accident. The tragedy occurred shortly before 6:30pm on the CV0820 highway when a Ford Mondeo collided head-on with a Citroen Berlingo.

Members of the San Vicente Park of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium were mobilized to the scene as two people were trapped in one of the vehicles and ambulances and the Civil Guard also attended. One young woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her 20-year-sister, a 29-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were seriously injured and were transferred by ambulance to hospital.

Elsewhere, a 28-year-old man died on March 14 following a traffic accident between a motorcycle and a car on the A-7 highway as it passes through Marbella. According to reports, the accident saw the two vehicles involved in the collision catch light after the crash took place at kilometre 174 of the A-7.

According to sources, the accident took place after a female motorist entered the road in San Pedro at junction 174 and drove in the wrong direction, apparently colliding head-on with a delivery driver, killing him instantly.

