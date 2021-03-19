Storm swept ALTEA will receive €1,681 for emergency repairs after the port was damaged during recent storms. The allocation comes from a €7.4 million Generalitat fund that will also cover repairs to ports in Calpe, Javea and Denia, and Cullera (Valencia) as well as Burriana and Peñiscola (Castellon).

Tread softly BENITACHELL town hall is reducing its carbon footprint with 14 new printers to reduce the amount of electricity, paper and ink that is required. This was another of the local government’s initiatives that will enable it to meet Agenda 2030’s Sustainable Development Objectives, the New Technologies department explained.

Nice try A 57-YEAR-OLD Calpe woman who received €3,000 from her insurance company after making a false burglary claim, was unsuccessful a second time. Suspecting fraud, the company reported the case and when interviewed by the Guardia Civil the woman admitted lying “because I had no work and needed money.”

-- Advertisement --



Switch off FINESTRAT will again observe Earth Hour between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday March 27 when lights are switched off worldwide, the town hall announced. In Finestrat, all the lights will be dimmed at the La Penya outcrop in the Old Quarter and along the La Cala promenade.

Brief halt CAFÉ PHILO, where like-minded people meet for interesting conversation and discussions once a month on Wednesdays at the Forum in Alfaz, has for the time being suspended meetings. Members agreed unanimously to call a temporary halt until Covid-19 restrictions on meetings have been relaxed, the group’s organiser announced.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “News in Brief – Costa Blanca North.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.