National Police officer admitted to hospital in Jerez after vaccine

A 44-YEAR-OLD National Police officer in Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz, was admitted to hospital with heart spasms following AstraZeneca vaccine.

The officer was vaccinated on Wednesday, March 10, and a few days later he began to complain of ear problems that led to a perforated eardrum.

He was admitted to the HLA Jerez Puerta del Sur last Saturday, suffering from heart spasms.

According to local Spanish news source, Andalucia Informacion, the police union Jupol confirmed that the man had no previous illnesses.

Jupol also reported the case of a National Police officer who suffered from facial paralysis and has also received the vaccine, although the officer has not been admitted to hospital.

Another officer was admitted to hospital in Cadiz with thrombophlebitis following the vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded that the vaccine is “safe and effective”, and it will once again be administered to under 55s from Wednesday.

Two National Police officers in Madrid, another two National Police officers and a Guardia Civil in Valencia, and a member of the Basque police force, the Ertzaintza, have also been admitted to hospital following the vaccine for different complications.

