TWO naked bodies discovered at Murcia car crash

Police in Los Alcazares in Murcia have launched a murder investigation after a road traffic accident that occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, March 19 turned out to be more than it originally appeared. Investigators arriving on the scene of the smash on the AP-7 discovered two dead bodies that were both naked; one had been decapitated and both were severely mutilated.

Officials are now looking into the increasingly likely possibility that both victims had been murdered prior to being found on the dual carriageway. Investigators have not ruled out either the possibility that the post-mortem mutilations were caused by other traffic hitting the bodies, which were discovered several metres from where the accident appears to have occurred.

-- Advertisement --



The driver of the other vehicle involved in the smash, a 33-year-old man, was treated in hospital for minor injuries. He claims that the car was stationary in the road without any lights on when he hit it, leading officials to speculate that a third vehicle may have been involved which fled the scene.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death of the two victims believed to be of Romanian and Albanian nationality. Officials are said to be looking into the possibility that the deaths are related to organised crime.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Naked Bodies Discovered At Murcia Crash”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.