Muchamiel’s missing link

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Muchamiel's missing link
TRAM: San Juan-Muchamiel connection failing to materialise Photo credit: FGV.es

THE Plataforma Tram association pressed the regional government for a feasibility study on the proposed San Juan-Muchamiel rail link.

Despite official promises, the Generalitat has made no Budget allocation while the study will be carried out “within three years.”

“Why take three years for something that could be finished in six months?” the Plataforma wanted to know.

-- Advertisement --

The association also pointed out that a feasibility study did not imply commitment: “What happens there is a change in priorities or government?” a spokesperson asked.

Meanwhile the Plataforma thanked the PSOE, Compromis, Ciudadanos and Vox parties for their support, despite their wildly diverging political views, but criticised the Partido Popular and Podemos for their “Don’t know-no opinion” stance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Muchamiel’s missing link.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBaby Critically Injured After Falling From Murcia Flat
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here