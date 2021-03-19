Muchamiel’s missing link

THE Plataforma Tram association pressed the regional government for a feasibility study on the proposed San Juan-Muchamiel rail link.

Despite official promises, the Generalitat has made no Budget allocation while the study will be carried out “within three years.”

“Why take three years for something that could be finished in six months?” the Plataforma wanted to know.

The association also pointed out that a feasibility study did not imply commitment: “What happens there is a change in priorities or government?” a spokesperson asked.

Meanwhile the Plataforma thanked the PSOE, Compromis, Ciudadanos and Vox parties for their support, despite their wildly diverging political views, but criticised the Partido Popular and Podemos for their “Don’t know-no opinion” stance.

