BARRING unforeseen obstacles, work on the extension to Villajoyosa hospital should begin by the end of this year.

Villajoyosa town hall has already compulsorily purchased plots for the extension but the regional government has now asked for more land for parking spaces adjoining the existing car park.

The town hall is now negotiating to buy up another 15,000 square metres of land, Urban Development councillor Pedro Alemany revealed.

-- Advertisement --



“We are in talks with two owners and have reached an agreement with one and expect to agree the same price with the other,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More parking needed for Marina Baja hospital.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.