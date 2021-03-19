More parking needed for Marina Baja hospital

By
Linda Hall
-
0
More parking needed for Marina Baja hospital
: VILLAJOYOSA HOSPITAL: Bigger car park needed for extension Photo credit: Cadena SER

BARRING unforeseen obstacles, work on the extension to Villajoyosa hospital should begin by the end of this year.

Villajoyosa town hall has already compulsorily purchased plots for the extension but the regional government has now asked for more land for parking spaces adjoining the existing car park.

The town hall is now negotiating to buy up another 15,000 square metres of land, Urban Development councillor Pedro Alemany revealed.

-- Advertisement --

“We are  in talks with two owners and have reached an agreement with one and expect to agree the same price with the other,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More parking needed for Marina Baja hospital.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleCan they get Covid Jab?
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here