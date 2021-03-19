Mijas Costa Coastal Pathway’s Final 5.3km Completion Included In This Year’s Budget

MIJAS COSTA Coastal Pathway’s Final 5.3km Section Completion Is Included In This Year’s Budget



The proposed plan of a complete coastal walkway stretching all the way from Fuengirola to Marbella seems to have moved one step closer, after José Carlos Martín, the Mijas councillor for Infrastructures and Works confirmed to Spanish daily publication SUR that the work to complete the missing section between La Cala de Mijas and Fuengirola is included in this year’s budget.

The councillor told SUR that the project will cost around €4.3m and will also be complemented by investments from other public authorities, after the Junta de Andalucía gave the go-ahead last year to the project, and said that the works will be put out to tender before the summer.

The final section of the walkway that is still to be constructed covers a distance of 5.3 kilometres and is divided into three sections, of which, the second, middle section, will not be put out to tender initially as there are some planning issues over an illegal beachside development along a part of the route, dating back thirty years, which have to be resolved.

The first and third sections will be put out to tender, the first is the 703 metre stretch from El faro lighthouse to Fuengirola, and the third section of 2.2km that will connect El Chaparral with La Cala de Mijas, as reported by surinenglish.com.

