Marbella Town Hall Extends The Free Urban Transport Card For Two More Years

MARBELLA Town Hall Extends The Free Urban Transport Card Scheme For Two More Years



Ángeles Muñoz, the Mayor of Marbella, Málaga, accompanied by Enrique Rodríguez, the Councilor for Transport, announced on Thursday 18 that Marbella town hall is automatically extending for a period of two more years, the Mobility Cards that allow free urban transport for more than 66,000 residents of the town who are already registered residents of the municipality.

By extending the cédulas for two more years the Mayor pointed out that this pioneering project demonstrates “the commitment to the economies of families and to sustainable mobility” in the Costa del Sol town, stating that since its launch in2019, more than 6 million trips have been taken on urban transport with no cost to the users.

Ms Muñoz highlighted the work carried out by the Transport and Innovation department of the town hall “to achieve a mechanism that, in the current situation of the health crisis, allows the extension of these titles without displacement or agglomerations in the municipal offices and to be able to continue enjoying two more years of this service”.

On the other hand, the Mayor pointed out that the free trips made by the users of the Mobility Card in 2020 represented 85 percent of the total number of trips registered in the urban service of Marbella, and that of the 66,420 residents who had benefited from this initiative created to promote the use of public transport in the city, 16 percent corresponds to gold cards for over 65 years.

The mayor added, “It is a credit to Marbella town hall’s pioneering initiative that the scheme having been so successful already sees other municipalities studying or processing its implementation, with the project committed to sustainable mobility, and also constituting a direct help for all people and families who have to use urban transport on a daily basis”.

Adding, “we have also managed to increase the number of registered in our municipality, with the consequent advantages that it entails”.

Finally, Ángeles Muñoz highlighted that the investment the town hall allocates each year to free transport is around €6m, and added that “now we are taking one more step, with the automatic extension of the cards, to prevent users having to request them physically, or have to carry out any other procedure or management, and, at the same time, they can continue to enjoy two more years of a quality service, free for those registered and sustainable”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

