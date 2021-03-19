MALAGA City Council is set to make more than €13 million by selling off land.

The council announced it will make more than €13 million from the sale of land in Malaga.

The plan will see Malaga City Council make around €8 million from a plot next to Tablaclera, while it will make a further €5 million from another in Martiricos.

-- Advertisement --



According to reports, the City Council of Malaga intends to continue to make economic revenue from the important and large portfolio of urban developments that it owns.

It has recorded the sales in its municipal budget for 2021, which will see the two plots reach around €13.2 million in funding for the council.

The council will reportedly close the bidding for companies to buy the two pieces of land soon.

The news comes after Malaga is expected to receive a large amount of tourists this summer, after it was revealed number of holiday searches for the Costa del Sol from Germans has increased by 20 per cent.

The president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, speaking at the Berlin International Tourism fair, announced that searches for flights from German airports to travel to Malaga province have increased by 20 per cent, adding he had “full confidence that part of these 30,000 registered inquiries will bear fruit in the form of reservations.”

He said: “In the next three years it is estimated that there are more than 35 million Germans who want to come to Spain. At this fair we are going to see what the preferences of these potential tourists.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Malaga Set to Make More Than €13 Million from Sale of Land”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.