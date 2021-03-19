MALAGA City Council has announced it has finished its plans for a new bike lane.

The council said it had now completed its plans for a new bike lane in Malaga.

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, said the plans would see the promenade on Paseo de Picasso widened to allow room for pedestrians as well.

-- Advertisement --



He said: “The idea is that, in the east, in addition to the road, we can have a bike lane… on the south sidewalk, separate and provisional until the Junta makes a finished one.”

The works will be put out to tender once the Department for Mobility announces how they will separate the lanes to avoid obstacles for pedestrians.

De la Torre warned that closing roads to bikes and scooters and only allowing one lane for cars would create traffic problems.

The news comes after Malaga’s controversial new bike lane last month opened exclusively for bikes and scooters.

Malaga Council had previously ordered cyclists and scooter users to stop using pavements, issuing fines to force them onto the city’s bike lanes.

Cyclists protested the lanes were too dangerous, however, with more than 6,000 coming out to demonstrate earlier this month demanding Malaga prevent cars from using the lanes.

Despite Malaga’s move to keep the lanes car-free at weekends, it seems not all cyclists are convinced.

Cyclist Tobias Wenzler told one publication, “I understand that the measure may be the quickest solution to serve those who use the bike as a regular transport, but I think what should be done is a good, well-connected network of bike lanes.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Malaga Completes Plans for New Bike Lane”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.