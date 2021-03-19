MÁLAGA Branch Of ‘Toys R Us’ Reopens with several noticeable changes



The Málaga ‘Toys R Us’ store at Avenida de Velázquez 272, has announced its reopening this week and informed customers that they can expect to see some noticeable changes upon entering the store – especially the giant dinosaur that greets them at the main entrance – with the store’s 1442m2 layout having been made more accessible to provide the family with a more interactive experience.

There is also a new area called ‘Frikizone’ which can also be used by the ‘big kids’ of each family, featuring digital projections and holograms.

The ‘Toys R Us’ brand intends to make these changes to all of it’s stores in Andalucía, with the one in Granada already finished, and soon the work will start on the other stores located in Algeciras, El Puerto de Santa María in Cádiz, Roquetas de Mar in Almería, Huelva, Sevilla, and Cordoba.

The company’s other stores throughout Spain have also undergone facelifts, in Madrid, the Basque Country, the Valencian Community, and Catalonia, with all ‘Toys R Us’ stores implementing strict coronavirus protocols.

The British multinational brand ‘Sports Direct’ owns the building in Málaga in which ‘Toys R Us’ is located after a strategic agreement made last November of a ‘sale and leaseback’ agreement, whereby Sports Direct bought six of the ‘Toys R Us’ stores in Spain for €34m and then rented the space back out to the company, who will share the building with the Sports Direct store, as reported by surinenglish.com.

