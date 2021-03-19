Malaga Agricultural Sector Announces New Protest

THE Malaga agricultural sector has announced new protests against regulations they do not agree with.

The agricultural sector announced it would stage the protest in Malaga.

The main representative organisations from the agricultural sector of Malaga, Asaja, COAG, UPA and the Agro-alimentary Cooperatives, together with the unions UGT and CCOO, have held a new meeting in which they have decided to protest against the new regulatory framework of the Agrarian Common Policy (CAP).

The Malaga agricultural sector will take to the streets on April 9, in a protest in front of the Central Government Sub-delegation in Malaga, on the Paseo de Sancha.

Those responsible for the main agricultural entities in Malaga province said their thanks for the meeting held with the representative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of the Ministry of Agriculture, Miguel Angel Riesgo, earlier this month at the Sub-delegation of the central Government in Malaga. However, they said they had not been able to make progress on their disagreements over the law.

