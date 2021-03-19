Madrid’s Former President To Quit Politics

MADRID’S former president Angel Garrido to quit politics for good

Former president of the Community of Madrid and recent Minister of Transport Angel Garrido has announced on Friday, March 19 that he intends to leave active politics after 25 years.

In a statement, Mr Garrido said that “politics has changed” and that right now there is “bloc politics, radicalism and to a great extent tension”, for him “the worst scenario that can be raised “.

“I recognize my inability to adapt to this new scenario, which is not the fault of politics, but mine,” he added.

During his time in public life, the former president has sat on both the Pinto and Madrid City Councils after joining the CDS in 1989. He has also presided over the District Boards of Villa de Vallecas, Latina, Chamberí, Usera and Retiro.

In his farewell statement, he stated that “he had more than decided to leave politics once this term was completed”, and added that “this should be the time to say goodbye.”

He will complete this final stretch of the legislature as a deputy of the Madrid Assembly, but he has already asked Ciudadanos “not to be included in the electoral lists” on May 4.

“I end my political life with a phrase from the person who inspired me to undertake this adventure, Adolfo Suarez: ‘I belong by conviction and spirit to a majority of citizens who wish to speak a moderate language, of harmony and conciliation’,” he concluded.

