MADRID won’t provide PPE for polling station workers in upcoming elections

The Community of Madrid has confirmed that it will not provide full personal protective equipment (PPE) kids to staff working at their polling stations during the May 4 elections despite the high incidences of coronavirus still occurring there. The regional government has instead issued recommendations on safety measures for voters and will provide all staff with two FFP2 masks which will be replaced every eight hours, a face shield and disposable gloves.

“We have explained clearly the protective equipment they will have. The two FFP2 masks, the screen and gloves for counting. If there is good natural ventilation in the polling station, understand that it is not necessary to have more protection and that’s enough, that is what we are going to accomplish”, said the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

The government has also published recommended voting times for each population, reserving the morning slot between 10 and 12 for people over 65 and the vulnerable, while the last hour, from 7 to 8 pm will be for people who have coronavirus only.

In addition, hand sanitizer will be available at all polling stations and strict entry and exit routes will be marked out. Voters will be able to download an app which shows the numbers at the stations in real time and so avoid any potential crowds.

