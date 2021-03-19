Long arm of the law

Linda Hall
Long arm of the law
STOLEN JET-SKI: Awaits return to Flint (North Wales) Photo credit: Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil arrested two people in San Juan town and Busot after locating a stolen jet-ski in Alicante port.

The San Juan man, a 69-year-old, was accused of receiving the jet-ski, which disappeared from Flint (North Wales) in 2016. The second detainee was a Briton, aged 56 who allegedly stole the watercraft, which was worth more than €9,000.

After Guardia Civil were alerted last September that a jet-ski stored in the dry dock in Alicante port was of “illicit origin,” officers inspected the vehicle and found that its registration number did not correspond to the number on the chassis.

Officers confiscated the jet-ski and, with the assistance of Interpol, linked it to a watercraft that had disappeared four years earlier from Wales, leading to the two recent arrests.

Meanwhile, the jet-ski will be returned to its owner, a 45-year-old woman.

