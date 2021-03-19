Just the ticket in Benidorm

BENIDORM town hall intends to take over the bus service inside the municipality.

“We have had several conversations with the region’s Traffic authority, seeking ways to allow Benidorm – and neighbouring municipalities – to have a bigger say in deciding routes, bus-stops and tariffs,” said Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

“The objective is top-rate, efficient public transport that can remedy the flaws in the existing service” the mayor said.

