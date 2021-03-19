Just the ticket in Benidorm

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Just the ticket in Benidorm
ONLINE MEETING: Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez discusses the future of the municipality’s bus service Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM town hall intends to take over the bus service inside the municipality.

“We have had several conversations with the region’s Traffic authority, seeking ways to allow Benidorm – and neighbouring municipalities – to have a bigger say in deciding routes, bus-stops and tariffs,” said Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

“The objective is top-rate, efficient public transport that can remedy the flaws in the existing service” the mayor said.

-- Advertisement --

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Just the ticket in Benidorm.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articlePoliceman Missing Since Indonesian Tsunami 16 Years Ago ‘Found’
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here