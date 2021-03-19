Junta de Andalucía Approves Facsa’s Request To Expand Prolongo In Cártama

JUNTA DE ANDALUCÍA Approves Facsa’s Request To Expand The Prolongo Meat Factory In Cártama



Patricia Navarro, the delegate of the Andalucían Government in Málaga, announced on Thursday 18, that the Junta de Andalucía will support Facsa’s request for a Strategic Interest Project, for the expansion of the Prolongo meat factory in Cártama.

Ms Navarro said the decision was approved as the Prolongo complex complies with the business initiative that, due to the volume of investment and job creation, it is considered of strategic interest for the Andalucían community, and will also generate 3,000 direct jobs.

She added that Facsa’s proposal had been analysed by the different territorial departments involved, and it has been decided to support this initiative which is “good for our local, provincial and Andalucían economy”.

Companies whose projects are considered strategic will benefit from urgent and preferential processing, a reduction of administrative deadlines – whenever possible – as well as the assignment of a Project Manager from the Accelerator Unit to guarantee an individualised follow-up of the project.

The Accelerating Unit for Strategic Interest Projects was created by the Andalucían Government in December 2019 as a starting point to seek a “more efficient management of resources, which does not represent a brake on competitiveness, entrepreneurship, investment, and creation of employment” Ms Navarro pointed out.

The modification in 2019 of the norm that regulated the processing of strategic projects in the community was completed last year with Decree Law 2/2020, of March 9, on the improvement and simplification of economic regulation, which streamlined 21 laws and six decrees.

The objective of the expansion of the Facsa meat complex is to be able to meet current and future foreign demand, and the modernisation of the facilities, so that it is a pioneer in the circular economy and with the environment.

Patricia Navarro assured, “that we cannot let pass just at this moment of job losses due to the pandemic, a project that comes to compensate for the damage that Covid-19 has caused in the province”.

The decision to support the qualification as a Project of Strategic Interest for Andalucía of the extension of Prolongo was taken after several meetings and consultations, the last one this Thursday at the Cártama City Council with Jorge Gallardo, the mayor of the town, along with the leaders of the Facsa company.

Also present were the territorial delegates of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Fernando Fernández, of Sustainable Development, José Antonio Víquez, of Development, Infrastructures and Spatial Planning, Carmen Casero, and of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation, Lola Fernández.

