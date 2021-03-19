Joe Biden Trips Three Times in a Row Sparking Health Concerns

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN was filmed tripping three times in a row as he walked up the stairs of Air Force One. The 78-year-old was seen repeatedly losing his footing and stumbling as he boarded the jet at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Friday.

Biden did not appear to have injured himself as he gave a salute to waiting servicemen after making it to the top of the red-carpeted staircase.

Biden is the oldest president to have ever been elected President of the United States and was constantly attacked by his predecessor, Donald Trump, as being too old for the job. Trump nicknamed him ‘sleepy Joe’ and accused him of ‘hiding in his basement’ during the campaign last year – Biden’s team have refuted these claims and said he was trying to stay safe during Covid.

The incident has caused further concerns for Biden’s health and questions on his fitness for office, with reporters Tweeting images and videos of him stumbling up the stairs.

The White House hastily downplayed the significance of Biden falling, with White House deputy press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, telling reporters: “It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself” adding that Biden is “doing 100 percent.”

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tweeted: “I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.”

