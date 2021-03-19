FORTY-ONE people took up Benidorm’s offer of free hotel accommodation for medical staff at local hospitals and health centres.

The initiative by the town hall and Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association, Hosbec, during third wave of the coronavirus pandemic was a repetition of the same offer they made when the health crisis began last March.

“We wanted to provide health professionals with somewhere that was safe and comfortable and at the same time lessened the risks to themselves and their families,” Benidorm mayor Toni Perez explained.

-- Advertisement --



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “In a safe place.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.