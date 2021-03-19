In a safe place

In a safe place
FREE ACCOMMODATION: Benidorm town hall and Hosbec repeated their offer to the area’s health professionals Photo credit: Jose A

FORTY-ONE people took up Benidorm’s offer of free hotel accommodation for medical staff at local hospitals and health centres.

The initiative by the town hall and Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association, Hosbec, during third wave of the coronavirus pandemic was a repetition of the same offer they made when the health crisis began last March.

“We wanted to provide health professionals with somewhere that was safe and comfortable and at the same time lessened the risks to themselves and their families,” Benidorm mayor Toni Perez explained.

