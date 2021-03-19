Illegal Immigrant Whatsapped Rescue Services to be Picked Up

A lone illegal immigrant Whatsapped emergency services as he was attempting to cross the Straights of Gibraltar.

Cadiz rescue services received a Whatsapp message from a man attempting to cross the Straits of Gibraltar, in what rescue services have described as a “toy” boat, asking to be rescued. Marine rescue services located the man ten nautical miles from the coast of Cadiz where he was rescued and taken to the port of Algeciras for a check-up and PCR test.

In a separate incident, the Guardia Civil have detained 74 immigrants who landed on the Almeria coast after crossing the Alboran sea from Africa on ‘pateras’ (immigrant boats). Most often, migrants are detected and intercepted whilst the boats are still out at sea, however, these boats were not detected until they had reached the shore.

The immigrants were tall taken to Almeria port, where volunteers from the Red Cross emergency response team met them. The charity reported that six of them required medical attention.

Although the national government will attempt to repatriate the immigrants, coronavirus has been making this process impossible and most of those who reach Spain are released to continue on their journey, although they are not permitted to work in Spain.

Due to current protocols, all of the immigrants will have been tested for coronavirus and any positive results will mean the group will need to be quarantined.

