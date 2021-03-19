HORROR as home ‘torched’ while family were sleeping.

An ex-Royal Marine, father-of-two has spoken out after horrifically his home was torched while his family lay sleeping inside. Sean Ivey aged 38, has lived in Wingate County Durham all his life and has recently spoken out about growing antisocial behaviour in the neighbourhood. He now believes that the attack on his house was made in retaliation. The attack took place on the morning of Thursday, March 18.

Sean woke to find that his house was engulfed in flames while he, his wife Kate and the couple’s two children aged seven and five were still inside. Speaking of the devastating fire Sean said, “I shouted at my wife to get out of bed and take the kids out the house.

“Then I just ran out and grabbed the hose pipe to suppress the fire. I was trying to do anything to put it out.”

“It’s absolutely devastating because I live in a lovely street surrounded by wonderful neighbours who aren’t just neighbours they’re close friends.

“My whole property’s been set on fire and we’ve got nothing.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Sean was previously in the Royal Marines for 15 years. Several years ago though he suffered a brain injury and unfortunately this year forgot to renew the house insurance which meant that the fire has left him needing to pay for the damage.

Over £12,000 has already been raised by an online fundraiser set up to help support the family.

