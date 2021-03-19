GREECE poses a terrorist threat for UK nationals, according to newly-released advice by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

On its travel page for Greece, the FCDO updated its advice to say there could be some targeted “terrorist attacks” aimed specifically at “UK interests and British nationals.”

The FCDO said: “Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Greece. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreigners.

“High profile British interests in Greece should be vigilant and regularly review their security measures.

“There have been several attacks involving explosives and automatic weapons against Greek institutions, shopping malls, banks, media offices, diplomatic premises and the police.

“British nationals aren’t normally considered a specific target, but attacks could happen in places visited by foreigners.

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria.”

The news comes after Greece said it wanted to welcome UK tourists.

A politician said Greece will open to all tourists on May 14, even if they have not had the vaccine, with travellers simply have to show a negative test.

Greece is thought to be making it easier for travellers to visit in an effort to improve tourism.

