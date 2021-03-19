GRANADA Ticket Owner Will Win €54,000 In La Primitiva Lottery Draw On Thursday 18



In today’s (Thursday 18) Primitiva lottery, two winners are in Andalucía, with one ticket sold in Granada province, and another in Jerez de la Frontera, in Cádiz province, and each winner will receive €53,947.36, for a second category prize of five numbers plus the complementary one.

The winning combination 44, 28, 26, 45, 47, and 2, with 20 as a complementary number and 8 as a refund, with the total raised in this draw being €13,952,776.

-- Advertisement --



According to the information from Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, reported by Spanish publication Europa Press, the winning tickets were purchased in office number 37,050 in Granada, located at Avenida Juan Pablo II No8, and in office number 42.085 in Jerez, along with three other winners from Vitoria-Gasteiz, Álava, and Madrid.

There was no outright winning ticket with six numbers, or with the refund today, so there is a rollover and the jackpot for the next single first category winner with a special category could be €56m. _______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Granada Ticket Wins €54,000 In La Primitiva Lottery Draw On Thursday 18”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.