In today’s (Thursday 18) Primitiva lottery, two winners are in Andalucía, with one ticket sold in Granada province, and another in Jerez de la Frontera, in Cádiz province, and each winner will receive €53,947.36, for a second category prize of five numbers plus the complementary one.

The winning combination 44, 28, 26, 45, 47, and 2, with 20 as a complementary number and 8 as a refund, with the total raised in this draw being €13,952,776.

According to the information from Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, reported by Spanish publication Europa Press, the winning tickets were purchased in office number 37,050 in Granada, located at Avenida Juan Pablo II No8, and in office number 42.085 in Jerez, along with three other winners from Vitoria-Gasteiz, Álava, and Madrid.

There was no outright winning ticket with six numbers, or with the refund today, so there is a rollover and the jackpot for the next single first category winner with a special category could be €56m.

