Granada CF Drawn Against Manchester United In Europa League

GRANADA CF Drawn Against The Mighty Manchester United In Europa League Quarter-Final



The European dream of Granada FC continues with the draw today, Friday 19, for the quarter-finals of the Europa League pitting the Andalucían La Liga club against the legendary English club, Manchester United, unfortunately, probably the strongest of the seven teams who they could have been matched up with.

Diego Martínez, the Granada coach, flew back from last night’s match in Budapest, and without getting off the plane, went directly to an interview with Movistar+, where he commented on the draw, “As we cannot choose a rival, what we can do is prepare to the fullest and enjoy a tie against a European great like Manchester”.

He added, “We are confident in our chances and we are going to make the most of them. All games have to be played and competed. We are prepared to face the challenge”, as reported by granadadigital.es.

Martínez, originally from Vigo, heaped praise onto his players for getting this far in the competition, in what is Granada CF’s first foray into Europe, and to reach the quarter-finals where they could have been drawn against any one of seven top-notch teams, is quite an achievement, without taking anything away from them.

Next up, they will have the pleasure of playing against Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandez, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, David De Gea, etc, in what is bound to be a terrific contest over the two legs.

