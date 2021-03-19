GIBRALTAR is the first nation to see entire adult population vaccinated.

Gibraltar has now become the first nation in the world to see its entire adult population vaccinated against the potentially deadly coronavirus. Speaking at the House of Commons Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke of how the milestone had been reached in the British territory.Gibraltar Is the First Nation to See Entire Adult Population Vaccinated

Hancock said that, “I am delighted to be able to tell the house that yesterday, Gibraltar became the first nation in the world to complete its entire adult vaccination programme.

“I want to pay tribute to all Gibraltarians for their fortitude during this crisis and the kind words of first minister Fabian Picardo, who said yesterday ‘the United Kingdom has played a blinder on vaccinations and we are among the beneficiaries in the British family of nations’.

“I agree, the vaccination programme has been a success thanks to a team spirit across the British family of nations.”

According to the World Health Organisation since the start of the pandemic Gibraltar has been hit with just over 4000 cases. The population of Gibraltar comes in at around 34,000 people and during the pandemic 94 Gibraltarians have sadly died due to the virus.

Health secretary also spoke of providing Gibraltar with PPE and explained that, “throughout the crisis, we have provided Gibraltar with PPE, testing and a sovereign guarantee for their Covid spending.

“We have also provided Gibraltar with vaccines, as we have with all other British overseas territories.”

