Germany Considers Extending Lockdown Amid ‘Exponential’ Rise in Covid Cases

GERMAN HEALTH MINISTER, Jens Spahn, warns that rising Covid infections may mean it is impossible to ease restrictions over the coming weeks. Experts now say that the rise in cases is “clearly exponential.”

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has warned that cases are rising at a “very clearly exponential rate” causing Spahn to warn: “The rising case numbers may mean that we are unable to take any further steps towards opening up in the weeks to come. On the contrary, we may even have to take steps backwards.”

Health authorities claim highly contagious variants have driven case numbers up and they are now entering a third wave of the disease. Spahn said: “There are not yet enough vaccine doses in Europe to stop the third wave by vaccination alone. Even if the deliveries from EU orders come reliably, it will still take a few weeks until the risk groups are fully vaccinated.” Spahn also says that he would be in favour of signing a national supply deal with Russia for its Sputnik V vaccine: “I am actually very much in favour of us doing it nationally if the European Union does not do something.”

Meanwhile, the RKI is urging people not to travel over the Easter period to help contain the number of cases. Lars Schaade, RKI Vice President, told reporters on Friday: “The infection process is gaining momentum” and “unfortunately, there are difficult weeks ahead” due to the rapid spread of the more contagious B117 coronavirus variant which was first discovered in the UK.

“It is very possible that we will have a similar situation over Easter to the one we had before Christmas, with very high case numbers, many severe cases and deaths and hospitals that are overwhelmed,” Schaade said.

Spahn’s comments came as Germany restarts vaccinations using the AstraZeneca vaccine after its use was suspended.

