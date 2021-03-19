Futuristic ‘Hyperloop’ Vehicle Developed In Spain To Be Exhibited In Dubai

FUTURISTIC ‘hyperloop’ vehicle developed in Spain’s Valencian Community to be exhibited in Dubai

Founded in 2016, Valencian company Zeleros has taken a huge step forward with its futuristic ‘hyperloop’ vehicle, a means of transport which travels by suspending capsules capable of speeds between 1,000 and 1,200 kilometres per hour. The company’s revolutionary six-metre-long model has already been displayed at the Science Museum, and in October it will move to the prestigious Spanish pavilion at Expo Dubai.

According to the founder and CEO of the company, David Pistoni, the concept of super-fast travel for people and goods is not a new concept, in fact it is something which has been talked about for years, but recent technology means that the prototype could become a reality.

“We have a global responsibility to change mobility and make it more sustainable,” Mr Pistoni said.

“We have the technology. Today we already know how to manage the vacuum. The challenge now is integration and safety.”

The model of the vehicle will be exhibited until May 2 along with a 30-metre mural that describes its origins, the state of the art technology behind it and the future potential of using these kinds of vehicles to revolutionise urban transport for passengers and goods.

