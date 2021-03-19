Finland Suspends Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Over Blood Clot Concerns.

Finland has suspended the use of AstraZeneca Covid-19vaccine while it investigates two possible cases of blood clots. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare estimated on Friday that the investigation would take at least one week.

It comes as countries including France, Germany and Italy re-start their vaccine programmes with the AstraZeneca jab – reversing an earlier decision to suspend it over similar blood clot concerns. The World Health Organisation and the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have said that the jab is safe and have encouraged people to take up their vaccine appointments.

-- Advertisement --



The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the AstraZeneca vaccine was “safe and effective” and its benefits in preventing Covid-19 hospital admission and death greatly outweighed potential risks.

Norway, Sweden and Denmark had already suspended the use of the vaccine along with several other European nations. But countries have begun to resume using the jab today, March 19, after reassurances from the European Medicines Agency yesterday. Officials said that the vaccine doesn’t increase the overall incidence of blood clots, though they could not rule out a link to a small number of rare clots. Italy, France and Germany have all begun to use the vaccine again but it’s feared the damage has already been done and public confidence in the jab has been ruined.

Related:

An autopsy carried out on a 43-year-old woman who died in Marbella in Málaga two weeks after receiving her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine has ruled in its initial findings that there there is no relationship between her death and the vaccine, according to reports on Friday, March 19 by Spanish daily Sur.

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see what they have on offer. https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Finland Suspends Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Over Blood Clot Concerns”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.