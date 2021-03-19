Eastern Commonwealth Demands Help for Tourism

THE Eastern Commonwealth has demanded Spain’s central government give more funding to the tourism sector in Axarquia.

The news sees the Eastern Commonwealth demanding Spain’s government offer help for Axarquia’s tourism.

The organisation, which brings together the 31 municipalities from Axarquia, demands more aid and tax reductions for the tourism sector.

The news comes after the Costa del Sol demanded the same tourism funding as the Balearics.

The head of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, has demanded the Costa del Sol receives the same government funding for tourism as the Balearic Islands.

Francisco Salado said Malaga Province must receive the same funding as Spain’s islands after it emerged the government had allocated €2,000 million in tourism grants to the Balearic and Canary Islands and €5,000 million to the rest of Spain.

The politician said he would release a report comparing the impact of the pandemic on tourism in Malaga Province and the islands. He also announced he will send a letter to the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, speaking about the Costa del Sol’s funding.

He said: “Tourism has been most affected by the pandemic in Spain, Andalucia, and the province. It is clear that travel is a fundamental factor for the tourism industry and this year it has been reduced to a minimum except in the summer, which resulted in affordable income.”

He added: “The situation is very worrying given that many jobs and more than €10 billion of economic activity related to the sector have been lost. The worst thing is that… the prospects for the summer, at the rate of vaccination, are not as encouraging as possible.

The politician said: “If the vaccination does not go well, the evolution of the summer will be worse than if it improves. At this rate we will not reach the 70 per cent that the government announced and the forecasts for tourism will not be as satisfactory as at the beginning of the year.”

Salado said the government needed to ensure its aim of reaching 70 per cent vaccination to help tourism.

