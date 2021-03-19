DAVID WALLIAMS lookalike wanted over attempted dognapping as police release e-fit that suspiciously resembles the author, actor and Britain’s Got Talent judge.

David has denied all involvement with the dog theft attempt after an e-fit that looks suspiciously like him was released by police. The 49-year-old star took to social media to share the e-fit with his over 2 million followers after a brave dog owner fought off three armed people in order to save his beloved pet.

The Britain’s got talent judge took to social media and replying to one tweet said, “Is that me on the far left?”.

Many of his fans quickly agreed that he closely resembled one of the dog nappers, and he joked that, “I think I would remember stealing a dog!”

One fan tweeted and said, “That’s definitely you!”

While another added that, “Yeah yeah yeah just give the dog back.”

The e-fit was released by police after three men attacked the dog owner on February 25 in Pentwyn in Cardiff. South Wales police released e-fit and told of how the owner fought off the attackers and suffered head injuries and wounds to his face. One of the thieves was left a little smelly after the attack as the dog poo bag split all over him.

Detective Constable Kirsty Matthews said, “The victim was extremely brave and it is fortunate that he was not more seriously hurt as he did everything he could to stop the men from taking his dog.

“We appreciate this incident caused a lot of concern locally, on social media and will no doubt worry all dog owners.

“This is an isolated incident and extensive enquiries are being carried out to identify and arrest those responsible.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “David Walliams Lookalike Wanted Over Attempted Dognapping”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.