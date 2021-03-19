DAD in quarantine hotel slams ‘scandalous’ meal portions after being forced to pay £1,750 in order to quarantine.

Chris Wood aged 36, has slammed his quarantine hotel and labelled it a “disgrace” due to the small meal portions and inadequate food. The dad landed in the UK after working in Angola in southern Africa and has been staying at the Hampton by Hilton Edinburgh Airport since March 12.

According to government guidelines anyone visiting UK from a high risk country has to enter a quarantine hotel for 10 days and pay a staggering £1,750. The cost though does include both COVID tests and accommodation.

Speaking of the quarantine hotel Chris explained that, “Since being in the hotel it’s been nothing short of a disgrace.

“The food served and lack of instructions given has been horrendous.

“What’s annoying us most is that we are paying £1,750 each for this and this is what we are getting.

“All of the people coming into this hotel quarantine for work.

“They are not coming here by choice.

“We are trying to earn a living and the government states we have to do this.

“When we go away we are tested before we go, and we are tested at the airport after we arrive in the country and tested before we come back.

“We have just worked for two months and we come back to this before going home.

“It’s an absolute kick in the teeth.”

The dad fully understands the need to keep people safe but states that he has felt like a prisoner during his time at the hotel. He also felt that some the meal portions would not have been enough to satisfy his four-year-old son.

According to the Mirror a spokesman for Hampton by Hilton Edinburgh Airport said, “The wellbeing of our guests and team members is our highest priority.

“We are committed to supporting worldwide efforts to reduce Covid-19 transmission and are following Government guidance on the specific measures needed to protect quarantine travellers, avoid cross contamination and minimise contact.

“We have worked hard to balance these crucial safety measures with providing those having to isolate with the best possible experience.

“We have discussed the concerns raised by the guest and are taking steps to ensure the remainder of his stay is as comfortable as possible.”

