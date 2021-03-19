Covid Detected In Two Dead Minks In Spain’s Valencian Community

COVID detected in two dead minks in Castellon in Spain’s Valencian Community

The Department of Agriculture has detected the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, in two dead wild American mink in an area bordering Castellón and Teruel in the Valencian Community.

The detection of the virus has been possible thanks to “an exhaustive” program of control and eradication of this invasive species, with campaigns underway since 2004. However, experts from the Wildlife Service have reassured that there is “no risk of contagion for people” from the infected animals, sources from the Generalitat Valenciana informed Spanish daily Informacion.

The Department of Agriculture has notified the Ministry of health about the cases, who has in turn informed the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES).

The infected animals were from the Mijares and Palancia rivers and this area on the Castellon border is the only known area in the Valencian Community to still have a wild population of mink.

At the beginning of the year, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) recommended that all American mink farms in Spain be closed down due to the ongoing risk of spreading Covid-19. In Spain, there are approximately thirty mink farms currently in operation, the majority in Galicia, with around 500,000 animals capable of carrying and transmitting the deadly disease.

Worldwide, more than 400 mink farms have reported the virus, with some of Europe’s largest mink producers, Denmark and the Netherlands, shutting up shop for the remainder of 2021.

