COUNCIL could go gender neutral and call residents ‘mx’ rather than using the traditional Mr and Mrs.

In a bid to promote inclusion and equality Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council could remove the traditional feminine and masculine terms which they consider to ‘reinforce historic gender stereotypes’.

If plans go ahead the councils near 400,000 residents will be termed ‘Mx’ rather Mr and Mrs, which are currently used by the council. In a bid to promote inclusion they also have plans to replace ‘he’ and ‘she’ with ‘they’.

The changes will not stop there though and the local authority which is Conservative run will also see the common ‘Mr or Madam Chairman’ disappearing and be replaced with the gender neutral ‘chair’ instead.

Councillor L-J Evans explained that, “The use of masculine and feminine words to cover people, regardless of gender or sex, is unnecessary, inaccurate and tends to reinforce historic gender ­stereotypes.

“Gender-neutral writing is about clarity, inclusion, equality and would help to prevent unconscious bias.”

Labour councillor Lisa Lewis explained that the motion aims to ensure that people feel ‘comfortable and included’ and explained that, “At BCP we’re still getting Mr Chairman, Madam Chairman, so it just doesn’t seem appropriate for today. Being woke isn’t necessarily a bad thing.”

