UEFA Champions League 2021 Quarter-Finals Draw Is Made

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the UEFA Champion’s League 2021 were both made today, Friday 19, in Nyon, Switzerland, hosted by Giorgio Marchetti, the deputy general secretary of UEFA, who is also the director of competitions.

The 2021 final will be played in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, home of the Turkish national team, and the ground where Liverpool came from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties, in the 2005 final.

Giorgio Marchetti was joined on stage by guest Hamit Altıntop, the classy playmaker and set-piece specialist who won two Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich.

There are three English teams in the draw who will surely be hoping not to get drawn against each other, as well as two German teams.

The draw came out as follows for the Quarter-Finals, with matches to be played on April 6-7 and 13-14


Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain


Liverpool vs Real Madrid

The draw for the Semi-Finals is:

Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich/Paris Saint-Germain

Porto or Chelsea/ vs Liverpool/Real Madrid

