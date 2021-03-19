British-Bangladeshis Who Joined Isis Retain British Citizenship

BRITISH-BANGLADESHIS who reportedly went to Syria to join Isis retain their British citizenship

The Supreme Court has revoked Priti Patel’s decision to remove the citizenship of two women and one man who went o Syria to join Isis in 2019 and 2020, ruling that as they had all lost their Bangladeshi citizenship when they turned 21, the Home Secretary’s decision essentially left them stateless. The women, known as C3 and C4, and the man called C7, had their British citizenship removed as they were considered a threat to UK national security.

In court on Thursday, March 18, Mr Justice Chamberlain said: ‘C3, C4 and C7 have persuaded us that, on the dates when the decisions and the orders in their cases were made, they were not nationals of Bangladesh or any other state apart from the UK.

‘This means that orders depriving them of their British citizenship would make them stateless.’

The judge added: ‘The Secretary of State had no power to make orders with that effect.

‘For that reason – and that reason alone – the appeals against the decisions to make those orders succeed.’

Human rights groups have also applauded the decision, claiming that Ms Patel’s original judgement had been unlawful and calling on the government to immediately repatriate the women back to the UK.

Maya Foa, director of human rights group Reprieve, said: ‘This ruling confirms that in the Home Secretary’s rush to abdicate responsibility for these women she broke domestic and international law by rendering them stateless.

‘Reprieve has established that many people from Britain currently detained in north-east Syria fit the definition of trafficked persons.

‘The Government was wrong to remove citizenship from these women.

‘Now that it has been restored, the Government should repatriate them so that the British justice system can address the full complexity of their cases, including the real possibility they are victims of trafficking.’

The ruling comes after a court denied the right of Isis bride Shemima Begum to return to the UK to appeal the removal of her British citizenship.

