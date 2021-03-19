Boris Johnson To Receive AstraZeneca Jab And Urges Country To Get Vaccinated.

Boris Johnson is due to receive his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine today, Friday, March 19, as a host of European countries announced they would return to using the jab.

A slew of countries, including Germany and France, reversed their decision to temporarily pause its use over blood clot concerns after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) called the vaccine “safe and effective”.

A host of countries, including France, Italy and Germany, have confirmed they will resume the rollout of the Oxford shot today, while Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands said they will follow suit next week- and, like Mr Johnson, the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, is expected to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine today also.

However, Norway, Sweden and Denmark have said they will continue to pause the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine while they conduct their own independent reviews.

In a press conference on Thursday, the PM said: “The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe. The thing that isn’t safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes.”

He continued to urge the UK population to take up the offer of a shot to ensure coronavirus cases continue to plummet so he can keep to his current timetable for easing the lockdown in England. Another 91 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, March 18, with an additional 6,303 lab-confirmed cases.

“The way to ensure this (lockdown easing) happens is to get that jab when your turn comes, so let’s get the jab done,” Mr Johnson said.

The EMA this week confirmed the vaccine is “safe and effective” and its benefits outweigh any risks. However, the regulator did say that it “cannot rule out definitively” a link between “a small number of cases of rare and unusual but very serious blood clotting disorders” and the vaccine, with investigations ongoing.

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have also concluded that any link between the jab and clots is as yet unproven, and the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Boris Johnson To Receive AstraZeneca Jab And Urges Country To Get Vaccinated".