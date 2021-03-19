Boris Johnson Receives AstraZeneca/Oxford Jab And Urges Country To Get Vaccinated.

Boris Johnson has had his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a host of European countries announced they would return to using the jab following fresh safety assurances. The PM received his first Covid-19 jab at St Thomas’ Hospital in London- Boris Johnson said: “I had a wonderful nurse called Lily and she said ‘you’re going to feel a shock’ and i literally did not feel a thing.

“So it was very good, very quick. Everybody when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it. It’s the best thing for you, the best thing for your family and for everybody else,” he added.

When asked what he would say to people who are nervous about getting vaccinated, Mr Johnson said: “Don’t just listen to me, listen to all the scientists, listen to what the European Medicines Agency had to say yesterday, to what the MHRA has said.

“The risk [of not getting the jab] is Covid, this is a great thing to do.”

Prof Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said there were “anecdotal reports” of small numbers of people not turning up for vaccine appointments following the controversy over the AstraZeneca jab in Europe.

But he said he expected many of those would decide to get the jab after “a pause for thought”, adding that Covid was still a “very dangerous disease”.

“People dying, people getting significant blood clotting problems, that’s one of the risks of Covid, people having long-term physical and mental effects from Covid,” he said.

Prof Ferguson, who is a member of the government’s SPI-M modelling group, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme there should be particular concern about cases being imported from France, where infection levels are increasing. He added that 5-10% of cases in France were the South African variant, which is of concern because it could be more resistant to current vaccines.

But Prof Ferguson suggested that adding France to the “red list” of countries, from which arrivals are required to quarantine in a hotel, would not be “practical” given the amount of essential trade between the UK and France. Instead, he said “a more bespoke arrangement” to mitigate the risks, perhaps including testing of arrivals, would be needed.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said rising infection rates in Europe should act as a “wake-up call” and the travel red list was kept under “regular review”.

