BOREHOLES drilled into Plaza de San Francisco trees in a deliberate act of poisoning in Albox in Spain’s Almeria.

In a bizarre and shocking act of vandalism Local Police of Albox have discovered that trees in the Plaza De San Francisco have been deliberately attacked and even poisoned. This is not one of the normal acts of vandalism such as a little graffiti on a wall, as it appears premeditated and well planned.

Local police have taken to social media and asked for the help of local citizens in order to find the vandals that have attacked the trees in the town’s well-known and beautiful plaza.

Local Police posted on Facebook and said that, “The Albox Local Police are asking for the collaboration of the public in order to identify the perpetrators of the acts of vandalism caused to the trees in Plaza San Francisco in recent days, it has been detected that these people have pierced the trunks of these trees and have introduced poison.”

The crime has left both citizens and officers confused as no one knows what the intention is behind the act. The trees have deliberately been bored into, and then poison poured into the open wounds.

Police have asked that anyone with any information please come forward in the hopes of identifying the vandals and preventing any “future acts of vandalism such as those that have occurred”.

