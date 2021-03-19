BLIND BRIDE is giving her blind groom the perfect wedding present – a new kidney.

The visually impaired couple are due to get married this summer and are perfect for each other in many ways, including the fact that the bride-to-be is a kidney match, and will be able to donate one of her kidneys to the groom-to-be.

The pair met in August 2019 during a day out that the charity Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) had organised. Yvonne Evans, 57, from Lisburn, and Gary Brooker, 51, from Belfast, soon fell for each other and in 2020 the pair got engaged. The pair have not moved in together yet and hope to do so once they are married.

Gary has already had one kidney transplant but sadly this failed and in February 2020 he was added again onto the transplant list. Yvonne explained how, ‘Gary has been on the transplant list since February 2020, and had one call to say a match had been found, but the surgery had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘He’s never complained, not once. I can’t wait to donate my kidney to him.

‘I can’t think of any better gift and life will be so much easier for him once he’s had the transplant.

‘What better wedding present is there than the gift of life?’

The couple hope to be married in July and Gary speaking of the future said, ‘I am extremely grateful to Yvonne, she is the best thing that has happened to me,’

‘Even the fact that she was happy to get tested but now she’s donating her kidney. We just can’t wait for the future.’

