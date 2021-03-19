BBC News Journalist Feared Abducted In Myanmar

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
BBC News Journalist Feared Abducted In Myanmar
Protests in Myanmar image: Twitter

BBC NEWS journalist feared abducted in Myanmar after being ‘taken away by unidentified men’

The BBC has issued a statement saying that it is ‘extremely concerned’ for the safety of Burmese news reporter Aung Thura after he was seemingly abducted on Friday morning, March 19 while working in the capital Naypyidaw. The broadcaster has called on the local authorities to ensure the safety of their journalist after he was ‘taken away’ by an unidentified group at around midday local time.

The statement read: ‘The BBC takes the safety of all its staff in Myanmar very seriously and we are doing everything we can to find Aung Thura.

-- Advertisement --

‘We call on the authorities to help locate him and confirm that he is safe. Aung Thura is an accredited BBC journalist with many years of reporting experience covering events in Naypyidaw.’

Myanmar military have been rounding up media personnel ever since their coup on February 1 which ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

A local media outlet, Mizzima, has claimed that one of their reporters was also ‘arrested’ along with the BBC journalist.


According to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners more than 30 journalists have been detained since the junta began shutting down media outlets. Among those still behind bars is Associated Press reporter Thein Zaw who was arrested for ‘causing fear, spreading false news or agitating directly or indirectly a government employee’ while he was covering a riot in Yangon.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BBC News Journalist Feared Abducted In Myanmar”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleTourism Boost Predicted as Funerary Constructions Discovered in Huercal De Almeria
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here