BBC NEWS journalist feared abducted in Myanmar after being ‘taken away by unidentified men’

The BBC has issued a statement saying that it is ‘extremely concerned’ for the safety of Burmese news reporter Aung Thura after he was seemingly abducted on Friday morning, March 19 while working in the capital Naypyidaw. The broadcaster has called on the local authorities to ensure the safety of their journalist after he was ‘taken away’ by an unidentified group at around midday local time.

The statement read: ‘The BBC takes the safety of all its staff in Myanmar very seriously and we are doing everything we can to find Aung Thura.

‘We call on the authorities to help locate him and confirm that he is safe. Aung Thura is an accredited BBC journalist with many years of reporting experience covering events in Naypyidaw.’

Myanmar military have been rounding up media personnel ever since their coup on February 1 which ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

A local media outlet, Mizzima, has claimed that one of their reporters was also ‘arrested’ along with the BBC journalist.

According to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners more than 30 journalists have been detained since the junta began shutting down media outlets. Among those still behind bars is Associated Press reporter Thein Zaw who was arrested for ‘causing fear, spreading false news or agitating directly or indirectly a government employee’ while he was covering a riot in Yangon.

