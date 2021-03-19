Baby Critically Injured After Falling From Murcia Flat

BABY girl critically injured after falling from a flat in Murcia

A baby girl just one year old is in a very serious condition after falling from a fourth-floor apartment in the San Pio X neighbourhood of Murcia, according to the regional emergency services. The responders received a call shortly after 1pm on Friday, March 19 and two patrols of the local and national police, along with ambulance crews, were dispatched to the flat.

Health care workers from the Urgency and Health Emergencies Management did their best to stabilise the infant at the scene before she was transferred to the Virgin de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia, where she is still undergoing treatment.

Investigators in Murcia are still trying to establish the exact circumstances around the horrific accident, but it has been reported that the baby hit a car when she fell, which cushioned her landing somewhat. Her distraught mother was taken to the same hospital to be treated for an anxiety attack over what happened.

