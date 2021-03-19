AN AUTOPSY has ruled that the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine DID NOT cause the death of a teacher in Marbella

An autopsy carried out on a 43-year-old woman who died in Marbella in Málaga two weeks after receiving her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine has ruled in its initial findings that there there is no relationship between her death and the vaccine, according to reports on Friday, March 19 by Spanish daily Sur.

The woman, who was a teacher at Guadalpin Secondary School in Marbella, went to the emergency room with a headache just a few hours after being vaccinated on March 3. She went to the hospital twice more, and on the third visit a CT scan showed a massive brain haemorrhage. Doctors attempted to surgically drain the fluid which had accumulated on the brain but were unable to save her. She died in hospital in Marbella on Tuesday, March 16.

The preliminary findings of the autopsy suggest that, although the teacher did not have any preexisting conditions, she may have been predisposed to strokes. According to yo reports, the autopsy seems to indicate that she suffered from an aneurysm, which is the rupture of a blood vessel in the brain, which triggered the fatal haemorrhage.

Speaking to journalists in Huelva, the Andalucian Minister of Health Jesús Aguirre, after expressing his condolences to the family, stated that the clinical autopsy proves that “there is no clear or causal relationship between vaccination and death.”

He continued: “There is no cause-effect relationship between the injection or administration of the vaccine and this death, and I want to make that clear. He added that “it is a preliminary report, but, as indicated by forensics and pathologists, it already determines clearly and forcefully that there is no cause-effect relationship.”

AstraZeneca Vaccine DID NOT Cause The Death Of Marbella Teacher