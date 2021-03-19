Another 40-year-old woman dies in Spain after AstraZeneca vaccination

The Asturias Institute of Legal Medicine is investigating the cause of death of a 40-year-old woman who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine a week before she died.

The Covid AstraZeneca vaccine continues to be questioned after several people have died after receiving the jab and others have reported serious health issues. This Friday, the Asturias Institute of Legal Medicine is investigating the cause of death of a 40-year-old woman who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine a week before her death, although the Principality’s pharmacovigilance network has not received notification of any possible relationship with the drug. The doctor who treated the woman did not see an obvious cause of death so did not sign the death certificate.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) assured this Thursday that they consider the vaccine safe to continue using in the immunisation campaigns against covid-19 and that the AstraZeneca vaccine has no direct relationship with the cases of thromboembolism detected after vaccination with this drug in other European countries.

Regarding the latest data, the Ministry notified 6,216 new cases of covid-19 this Thursday and added another 117 deaths, less than half of the deaths registered this Wednesday. The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 128.17, compared to 127.91 on Wednesday. The total number of infections in Spain rises to 3,212,332 since the start of the pandemic and that of deaths to 72,910, according to official statistics.

