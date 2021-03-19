Andalucíans Working From Home Increased By 45.6 Per Cent In One Year

ANDALUCÍANS Working From Home Have Increased In Numbers By 45.6 Per Cent In One Year



According to data shown in a study prepared by the human resources company Adecco, the percentage of the Andalucían population working from home, as a result of the pandemic, has increased by 45.8 per cent in the last twelve months, which accounts for 12.1 per cent, or, one in eight, of the working community in Andalucía.

The study includes those working full-time and also part-time from home, with a figure of 366,400 people allegedly working in this manner, an increase of 115,100 on last year’s figures.

Data in the study shows that the community of Andalucía has the third-highest proportion of teleworkers in Spain, at 12.8 per cent, although this proportion has apparently dropped 2.5 per cent, due to the greater interannual increases in the number of teleworkers from other communities .

Despite this significant increase in the number of teleworkers in the last 12 months, Andalucía’s figure of 12.1 per cent lags far behind the majority of neighboring countries, with the average for the other states in the European Union standing at 21.5 per cent.

Working from home has had a different behavior between the communities, although all of them show year-on-year growth in the proportion of employed persons who telework, with Madrid and Catalonia registering increases of 200% and 119%, respectively, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

