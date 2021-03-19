ANDALUCIA expects to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April.

The vice president of the Junta de Andalucia and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marin, announced the news today, saying he hoped to reach 500,000 weekly doses of all vaccines in Andalucia.

The news come after the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the EU approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.

The WHO, in its statement announcing the approval, cited “ample data from large clinical trials” showing that the Johnson & Johnson shot was effective among adults. Studies have shown that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 66 per cent effective in protecting any cases of moderate to severe illness and 85 per cent effective against severe cases of COVID-19. It completely prevented hospitalizations and death four weeks after inoculation.

The European Commission has granted a conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.

According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the vaccine is both “safe and effective” in people from 18 years of age, and requires just one dose of the vaccine.

