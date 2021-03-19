ALICANTE suspends the festival of the Bonfires of San Juan in June

The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala met with other senior figures on Wednesday, March 17 and decided that for the second year running, the iconic bonfires in June would have to be cancelled. The annual festival of San Juan in Alicante celebrates the coming of summer and in the middle of June, thousands of people typically flock to nearby beaches to enjoy the massive bonfires that are prepared weeks in advance, as well as fireworks, music and dancing.

Mr Barcala said he regretted having to make the decision but that alternative dates to celebrate the festival will be considered. Representatives of the Artists Guild and the Councillor of Festivities supported the decision and reiterated their dedication to ensuring that San Juan is commemorated when the situation improves.

-- Advertisement --



“It is very painful for me and a very sad day, but the responsibility and the realization that the vaccination process, which, far from accelerating, is slowing down, makes it unfeasible for us to celebrate our official holidays on the designated dates in June. I do not lose hope and I hope that the pandemic situation improves in the coming months enough to allow us to celebrate the Bonfires on other dates within this year, “he said.

_______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Suspends Bonfires Of San Juan”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.