Alicante Suspends Bonfires Of San Juan

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Alicante Suspends Bonfires Of San Juan
BANNED: Bonfires and barbecues are out this year CREDIT: commons.wikimedia.org Mario Sanchez Bueno from Ceuta, España

ALICANTE suspends the festival of the Bonfires of San Juan in June

The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala met with other senior figures on Wednesday, March 17 and decided that for the second year running, the iconic bonfires in June would have to be cancelled. The annual festival of San Juan in Alicante celebrates the coming of summer and in the middle of June, thousands of people typically flock to nearby beaches to enjoy the massive bonfires that are prepared weeks in advance, as well as fireworks, music and dancing.

Mr Barcala said he regretted having to make the decision but that alternative dates to celebrate the festival will be considered. Representatives of the Artists Guild and the Councillor of Festivities supported the decision and reiterated their dedication to ensuring that San Juan is commemorated when the situation improves.

-- Advertisement --

“It is very painful for me and a very sad day, but the responsibility and the realization that the vaccination process, which, far from accelerating, is slowing down, makes it unfeasible for us to celebrate our official holidays on the designated dates in June. I do not lose hope and I hope that the pandemic situation improves in the coming months enough to allow us to celebrate the Bonfires on other dates within this year, “he said.

_______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Suspends Bonfires Of San Juan”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleUK Borrowing In February Reaches Record High Of £19bn
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here