ALICANTE hospitality industry calls for ‘protocol’ around travel for those who have a negative Covid test

Bars and restaurant associations in Alicante have questioned the regional government’s decision to prevent national tourists travelling to the Valencian Community over the San Jose bridge and Easter despite the fact the incidence rate is now the lowest in the entire country.

Toni Mayor, the president of the hoteliers says that he “doesn’t understand anything” anymore. For dates like these there should be a “protocol that would establish mobility based on the incidence of the coronavirus and with the guarantee of a PCR” that would allow Spaniards to move around the region, “just as other European foreigners are allowed.”

-- Advertisement --



According to HOSBEC employers’ association, only 10 per cent of hotels are currently open in Alicante and the industry has already lost an estimated €198 million. Over the holiday this weekend, if there are 15 hotels open, “that would be a lot,” quipped Mr Mayor.

Likewise, the Alicante Restaurant Association (ARA) is feeling the pinch of fewer national tourists just when they have been allowed to open the interior of their premises.

César Anca, its president, claims that perimeter closures are a stumbling block that prevents the province from exiting the health crisis in one piece, since San Jose and Easter are typically days which can “save” businesses.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Hospitality Calls For ‘Protocol’ Around Travel”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.